February has been out to lunch

Not one but two big warm-ups are on the way!!The normal high for this time of year is now in the lower 30s. Temps will be running 15-25 degrees above that through Thursday.

We will see another shot of cooler weather & then another big warm-up begins on Sunday.

Significant precipitation is not in the forecast until Wednesday.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Shower possible.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Much colder. Highs in the 20s & 30s. A snow shower or flurry is possible.

This weekend: Temps will be near normal on Saturday but jump up 15-20 degrees for Sunday. Sun & clouds.

There is no end in sight to the above normal temps. Record high temps are possible Monday & Tuesday of next week.

March begins in a week & a half with more of the same.