Family night storms?

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies. Gusty southwest winds will boost temperatures into the lower to middle 80s. Our normal high is in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front moving through late in the day may touch off a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially north and west of the Fox Valley, where there is a marginal risk of severe weather. The main threats from any storms would be damaging winds, deadly cloud-to-ground lightning, hail & locally heavy rain.

Over the weekend, look for highs in the lower to middle 80s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day, but most of the weekend should remain dry.