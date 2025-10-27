Falling temps & clocks

With tons of sunshine, Sunday was the warmest day in a week & but it wasn't a sign of things to come!

Temps cooled down about 3-4 degrees today compared to Sunday.

High pressure will control our weather for much of the week with a mix of clouds & sun.

However, a strong storm is going to pass to our south.

Although the weather is expected to remain dry, the storm will produce gusty easterly winds for most of the workweek.

The SE winds will cool us back down into the seasonable lower to mid-50s for highs.

Halloween looks mainly dry & breezy.

We will fall back this upcoming weekend.

Sunset tonight was at 5:48 pm, but a week from tonight, sunset will be at 4:36 pm.

High temps will only be in the 40s.

