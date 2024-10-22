Falling leaves & rising temps

Watch Now
After back-to-back days with highs in the 80s...we saw lots of clouds Today. The extra clouds kept temps 5-10 degrees cooler.
A cold front will make its way across the area Tonight. A few showers are possible with the front.
Gusty winds & much cooler temperatures will move in on Wednesday.

Wednesday: AM shower? Gusty winds & much cooler temps.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Clouds late & a few showers well after sunset.
Friday: Am showers. PM sun & clouds.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

Peak conditions continue.
Drought conditions continue.
Another BIG warm-up is on the way for next week, Record highs could be challenged as we get closer to Halloween.

