Falling leaves & rising temps

After back-to-back days with highs in the 80s...we saw lots of clouds Today. The extra clouds kept temps 5-10 degrees cooler.

A cold front will make its way across the area Tonight. A few showers are possible with the front.

Gusty winds & much cooler temperatures will move in on Wednesday.

Wednesday: AM shower? Gusty winds & much cooler temps.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Clouds late & a few showers well after sunset.

Friday: Am showers. PM sun & clouds.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

Peak conditions continue.

Drought conditions continue.

Another BIG warm-up is on the way for next week, Record highs could be challenged as we get closer to Halloween.

