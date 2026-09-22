Fall Is Here, and the Weather Agrees

The fall-like feel that we have been experiencing for the last several days continues today. High temperatures will once again be in the low 60s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The morning starts out more cloudy than sunny; however, clouds will gradually move out throughout the day, becoming mostly sunny by the late afternoon. It will still be a bit breezy today as well. This is very fitting weather as fall officially begins today with the autumnal equinox at 7:05 p.m.

Tonight through tomorrow morning, skies will be mostly clear with light winds. Temperatures in areas north and west of the Fox Valley may fall into the 30s, which could lead to some patchy fog.

A high-pressure system moves in from the north, allowing skies to remain mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s on Wednesday. Similar conditions will stick around for Thursday and the Packers' home opener at Lambeau Field.

Temperatures will continue their gradual climb heading into the weekend, with the possibility of widespread 70s across the area as we begin next week.

