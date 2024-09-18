Fall is coming

Had enough 80s? I didn't think so.

Today was the 8th straight day with highs in the 80s & numbers 9,10 & 11 are on the way!

High pressure will control our weather into tomorrow afternoon.

On Thursday, our next weather-maker, will move into the state with the chance of a shower/storm. Mainly late.

There is a marginal threat for severe weather west of the Fox Valley during the evening.

That chance of shower or storm will continue into Friday along with temps running 10-15 degrees above normal.

Fall officially arrives on Sunday. The Vernal Equinox is at 7:43 am Sunday morning.

Thursday. Lots of sunshine & warm. A chance for a shower/storm. Showers/storms late.

Friday: Sun& clouds. A chance for a shower or storm.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Sun & clouds on Sunday with the chance for a shower/storm.

