Fall in July??

We got a taste of fall behind a strong cold front today.

Afternoon temperatures were only in the upper 60s to lower 70s, more typical of late September than mid-July.

After a sunny afternoon, expect clear skies & cool temperatures overnight.

Most spots will see lows in the 40s to around 50 degrees, but across the far north, a few upper 30s are possible.

With high pressure in control, Friday looks like a picture-perfect day.

Showers & storms return on Saturday with heat & humidity returning next week!!

