Fall in July??

We got a taste of fall behind a strong cold front today.
Afternoon temperatures were only in the upper 60s to lower 70s, more typical of late September than mid-July.
After a sunny afternoon, expect clear skies & cool temperatures overnight.
Most spots will see lows in the 40s to around 50 degrees, but across the far north, a few upper 30s are possible.
With high pressure in control, Friday looks like a picture-perfect day.
Showers & storms return on Saturday with heat & humidity returning next week!!
Posted
We got a taste of fall behind a strong cold front today.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.