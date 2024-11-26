Fall has been warm but winter is coming

After experiencing at/above normal high temps for the better part of 3 months...highs were below normal this afternoon & it's going to stay that way.

In fact, today was the latest "first day" with highs in the 30s in 25 years!!

Wind chills today were in the 1s & 10s. Brrrr!!!

Except for maybe a snow shower or flurry (& gusty winds), no major travel issues are forecast across the Upper Midwest Wednesday & Thursday.

This will be the coldest Thanksgiving since 2019.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies.

Thanksgiving: Plenty of clouds. A late day flurry or snow shower is possible.

Friday: Sun, clouds & cold!

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Below normal temps continue!