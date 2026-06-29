Extreme heat settles in this week

Extreme heat warnings are in effect for most of northeast Wisconsin as hazardous temperatures and high humidity persist throughout the week. This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Combined with dew points in the 70s, heat index values will soar into the triple digits, making it feel even hotter than the actual air temperature. There will be little relief overnight, with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

If you need to be outside, be sure to take extra precautions to beat the heat. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities, and seek out shade or air conditioning whenever possible. Remember to never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, and check on elderly neighbors or anyone without air conditioning.

In addition to the heat wave, the hot and humid air will fuel the potential for daily showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, some of which could become strong to severe.

