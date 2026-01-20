An Extreme Cold Watch has been issued for all of the NBC 26 viewing area.

The watch is in effect from Thursday night through Sunday.

Potentially, the coldest air mass in 7 years is on the way!

A weak system will produce some patchy light snow or flurries across the area overnight & Wednesday.

Only minor accumulations are expected, but it will warm us up.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 20s, 15 degrees plus warmer than yesterday, but still about 5 degrees below normal.

Colder weather returns on Thursday, followed by bitterly cold temps on Friday.

Highs will be running 30 to 40 degrees below normal!!

