Exchanging FRIGID for flakes

After wind chills in the 30s & 40s below zero this morning, it stayed FRIGID all day long.
Today was the coldest day in 6 years!! High temps remained below zero for the first time since 2019.
A warm front approaching from the west overnight will produce clouds & some patchy light snow.
Minor accumulations are possible. A dusting to 1" of snow is possible over the next 24 hours.
More importantly, temps are going to significantly warm up!!
Highs on Wednesday will be 20-25 degrees warmer than today.
Wednesday: Breezy & warmer. Cloudy skies & some light snow.
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny skies.
Saturday: Clouds. Some light snow or flurries.
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
Monday: Mostly sunny.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds.
We are now in the heart if winter! Climatologically it's the coldest time of the year.
The normal high is 25 & the normal low is 10.