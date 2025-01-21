Exchanging FRIGID for flakes

After wind chills in the 30s & 40s below zero this morning, it stayed FRIGID all day long.

Today was the coldest day in 6 years!! High temps remained below zero for the first time since 2019.

A warm front approaching from the west overnight will produce clouds & some patchy light snow.

Minor accumulations are possible. A dusting to 1" of snow is possible over the next 24 hours.

More importantly, temps are going to significantly warm up!!

Highs on Wednesday will be 20-25 degrees warmer than today.

Wednesday: Breezy & warmer. Cloudy skies & some light snow.

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

Saturday: Clouds. Some light snow or flurries.

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

Monday: Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds.

We are now in the heart if winter! Climatologically it's the coldest time of the year.

The normal high is 25 & the normal low is 10.

