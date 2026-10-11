Enjoy the warmth while it lasts

For the sixth day in a row, temperatures climbed above average for this time of year, making for yet another beautiful afternoon. Highs reached the upper 70s to around 80 degrees under abundant sunshine, with occasional breezy conditions.

Overnight, expect clouds to increase as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Some of the cloud cover will linger into Monday morning before skies gradually turn sunnier in the afternoon.

Our weather pattern takes a turn beginning Monday. While highs will once again reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, a cold front will move through Monday evening, bringing cooler temperatures and our next chance for rain. A rumble or two of thunder is also possible with some of the showers.

Behind the front, temperatures will take on a more fall-like feel, with highs in the 50s and 60s expected from Tuesday through the end of the week. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, along with another chance for rain on Thursday.

