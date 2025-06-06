Eighties are on empty

We are now 5 days into June & so far it's been warm. 3 of the first 5 days have had high in the 80s.
The normal high is 74 degrees.
High pressure, which brought us sunshine & dry weather today, will move off to the east overnight.
Sun & clouds are expected on Friday. However, a cold front will move into the area late in the day.
There is a chance of a shower during the day but the chances go way up during the afternoon/evening.
Saturday will once again feature sun & clouds. Highs will be in the seasonable low/mid 70s.
There will be a much better chance of rain on Sunday & Monday along with cooler temperatures.
Posted
We are now 5 days into June & so far it's been warm. 3 of the first 5 days have had high in the 80s.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.