Easy come, easy go....

A big warm-up to end the week & accumulating snow looks to go to our northwest this weekend.
Temperatures the next 2-3 days will be running 10-20 degrees above normal.
Most record highs appear safe but some spots will come close.
THU: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.
FRI: Breezy & warm. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.
WEEKEND: Lots of clouds & some precipitation is possible.
Colder weather to start next week but it looks like milder temps will return by the following weekend.