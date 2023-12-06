Easy come, easy go....

Watch Now
Posted at 5:28 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 18:28:23-05

A big warm-up to end the week & accumulating snow looks to go to our northwest this weekend.
Temperatures the next 2-3 days will be running 10-20 degrees above normal.
Most record highs appear safe but some spots will come close.

THU: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.
FRI: Breezy & warm. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

WEEKEND: Lots of clouds & some precipitation is possible.

Colder weather to start next week but it looks like milder temps will return by the following weekend.

