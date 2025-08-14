Dry weekdays giving way to a wet weekend

Highs were in the lower 80s once again today with dew points climbing back into the 60s.

In other words, today was the 12th day this month with highs in the 80s+.

Sunshine mixed with fair weather cumulus clouds.

A warm front will move through overnight with the chance of a few showers.

Temps will heat back up again on Friday & Saturday with mid/upper 80s returning.

Dew points will climb back into the 70s at times.

Showers & thunderstorms are good bet starting Friday night and continuing through the weekend.

Some severe weather is possible along with locally heavy rain.

