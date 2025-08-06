Dry spell ends as heat & humidity revs up

The Air Quality Alert that was up for smoke was finally allowed to expire today!!

A large area of high pressure that has been controlling our weather for the entire month is pulling off to the east.

It brought us our driest start to August in 55 years!!

A system taking its place on Thursday will give a chance for rain.

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon & evening.

By Friday, expect highs to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

