Drought busters return!

After a few morning showers, it was a mostly cloudy and gloomy day across northeast Wisconsin. While our normal high is in the lower 70s, most locations remained in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A very weak ridge of high pressure will build through the area overnight, giving us a mixture of clouds and a few stars as temperatures drop into the lower and mid-50s by dawn on Friday.

Our next big weather maker moves in Friday afternoon. We can expect thickening clouds in the morning, giving way to periods of rain and showers as the day progresses. Along with the rain, we will have gusty northeast winds. That combination will keep highs in the 60s in the morning before falling back into the 50s once the rain overspreads much of northeast Wisconsin.

Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Friday night into Saturday morning, then taper to showers by Saturday afternoon. Gusty northeast winds will continue Saturday, keeping temperatures cool.

By Sunday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be well below normal again—only in the lower to mid-60s.

It will really feel like fall several days before autumn officially arrives on Tuesday, when the autumnal equinox occurs just after 7 PM.

