Drought buster or just a dent in the drought?

A soaking rain returns for late Thursday, Friday & Saturday.

1-2"+ of rain is expected. It will be a drought-denter & could be a drought buster!!

Fox Valley is 1-2 weeks from peak color.

Friday: Windy & wet. Temps in the upper 40s - low 50s. High school football will be wet, windy & chilly. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

In fact....Friday could be the wettest day of the entire year.

Weekend: Rain system lingers over the great lakes bring rain to Northeast Wisconsin. NE winds gusting over 40 mph are possible.

Daytime highs in the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Monday: Lots of clouds & perhaps a shower

Tuesday: Dry with sun & clouds

Wednesday: Warmer with gusty winds & showers developing.

