Dreary Foggy Day: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/17/23 AM

Waking up to a dreary, drizzly and foggy morning. We will stay under cloudy skies with on and off scattered sprinkles, which will eventually turn to flurries by this evening. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a brisk west wind gusting to 20mph.

The calm before the storm on Wednesday, as we sit under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid 30s.

Snow lifts in from the south overnight into Thursday. With the heaviest falling in the morning hours. It begins to scatter out by the evening, with a possibility of more than six inches of widespread snowfall for some. The storm system wraps up by late Thursday night. Expect 4-8" widespread of heavy wet snowfall.

Cooler sand brighter weather arrives by the weekend, with no snow melt expected.