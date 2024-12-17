Dreaming of a White Christmas?

After frigid temperatures last week, today was the 4th straight day with above normal temps. The December Thaw is coming to an end, however.

A weak system will track to our south overnight with some patchy light snow or flurries possible.

A much stronger Alberta Clipper will bring accumulating snow on Thursday. The track & intensity of the storm are still up in the air, but accumulating snow appears likely.

Based on the latest information it looks like a widespread 3-6" of snow will fall across N.E.W.. Heavier amounts are possible with lake enhancement.

Stay tuned, this is our best chance a seeing a White Christmas!!

Much colder weather returns behind the Alberta Clipper & Winter officially arrives this weekend.

Wednesday: AM flurries & clouds - some sun. Breezy & colder

Thursday: Snow

Friday: Early AM snow ending & windy. PM sun & clouds.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Cold. Winter officially arrives before daybreak on Saturday.

A few snow showers are possible on Sunday.