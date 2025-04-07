Doubling today's highs

It was a cold & blustery day across N.E.W..

After some light snow during the morning, flurries & gusty winds continued throughout the day.

High temps were running 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

High pressure will build in overnight with clear skies & cold temperatures.

Lows tonight will be in the 10s & 20s. Cold but not record setting. The record low is in the single digits.

Tuesday will start with sunny skies, but clouds will drift in through the day.

Our next weather-maker arrives Wednesday with some light rain or snow.

Temps will slowly moderate this week, and the weather will be much warmer for this upcoming weekend.

Highs will be in the 50s & 60s.

