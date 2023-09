Fall officially arrived over the weekend. Even so....temps were running 5-10 degrees above normal today.

Even warmer weather returns for the weekend. Another taste of summer is on the way!!

Tuesday: Showers continue throughout the area. Mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, highs near 70. A few showers are possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs near 70. Go Pack!

Friday: Mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend: Highs near 80!! Mostly sunny and dry.