The taste of Fall continued today!! Highs were once again below normal...in the 60s.

Showers & storms this evening ahead of a cold front.

Frost Advisories possible Wednesday night NW of the Fox Valley.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny Skies.

Thursday: Sunny & warmer.

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer.

Saturday: Clouds & showers.

Sunday: AM shower/sprinkle? Sun & clouds by the afternoon.