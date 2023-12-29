Does a new year mean new weather?

A warm December 2023 continues!!

Currently the month stands as the second warmest on record with just 3 days to go.

A system that produced some light rain(some snow) across the area today will push off to the east overnight.

High pressure will build into Wisconsin on Friday with sunshine returning.

Friday: Morning clouds than lots of sunshine

Saturday: Sun & clouds

Sunday: Some light snow is possible

New Year's Day: Sun & clouds

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Temps running 15-20 degrees above normal.

No true end in sight to the above normal temps. Some computer forecast models are hinting at some colder temps in

about 1-2 weeks. Stay tuned.