Does a new year mean new weather?

A warm December 2023 continues!!
Currently the month stands as the second warmest on record with just 3 days to go.
A system that produced some light rain(some snow) across the area today will push off to the east overnight.
High pressure will build into Wisconsin on Friday with sunshine returning.
Friday: Morning clouds than lots of sunshine
Saturday: Sun & clouds
Sunday: Some light snow is possible
New Year's Day: Sun & clouds
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Temps running 15-20 degrees above normal.
No true end in sight to the above normal temps. Some computer forecast models are hinting at some colder temps in
about 1-2 weeks. Stay tuned.