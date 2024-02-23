Doctor Nature?

The normal high for this time of year is now in the lower 30s. Temps were running 25-30 degrees above that yesterday.

No record highs but will get another chance next week.

What a difference a day makes!! We saw a quick shot of cold weather today, but another big warm-up begins on Sunday/Monday.

Significant precipitation is not in the forecast until at least Wednesday.

This weekend: Temps will be near normal on Saturday but jump up 15-20 degrees for Sunday. Sun & clouds.

There is no end in sight to the "overall" above normal temps. Record high temps are possible Monday & Tuesday of next week.

The all-time record high temperature for February is 65 degrees. That record will be challenged on Tuesday.

Some accumulating snow is possible Wednesday AM & colder temps for the afternoon.

March begins in a week & a half. Right now, it's looking like it will come in like a lamb! Stay tuned!!

