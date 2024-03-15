Do snowbows have pots of gold?

High pressure returned today & along with it lots of sunshine and warmer temps.

Highs have now been above normal 51 of the last 54 days!! The normal high is now in the lower 40s.

A strong cold front will move through on Saturday bringing gusty winds & a BIG change with our weather.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Gusty NW winds. Rain/snow show will be possible behind a cold front.

Sunday: Windy & cold. A few flurries or snow showers will be possible. Highs will be in the below

normal 30s & wind chills will make it feel even cooler. Happy Saint Patrick's Day!!!

Spring officially arrives on Tuesday. The Vernal Equinox will occur at 10:06 PM.

The first week of spring will feature at/below normal temps and a few chances for some rain or snow.

In fact, 5 of the next 7 days will be below normal.

