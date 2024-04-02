Do remember those 70s we had back in February?

A MAJOR snowstorm will move through N.E.W. overnight & Wednesday morning!!

Not an April Fools joke!!! The brunt of the storm will be Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM.

Winds could gust up to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions are possible.

Spring snow is very difficult to forecast due to melting & compressing. What falls doesn't always stick.

Wednesday: Light snow & windy.

Thursday: Patchy light snow or flurries. Melting snow.

Friday: Sun & clouds

This Weekend: Mostly sunny.

Monday: Total Solar Eclipse day!! Mostly cloudy & a few showers. Hopefully that changes.