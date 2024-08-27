Different types of winds

After the hottest day of the year on Monday, thunderstorms cooled things down a bit today.

On Monday Heat indices made it feel like 110 degrees.....at the same time today temps were only in the 70s.

Two rounds of severe thunderstorms moved across NEW bring damaging winds & heavy rain.

A cold front will move though Tuesday night with much cooler air returning to NEW behind it.

Wednesday will be cloudy with some drizzle or a few sprinkles. We will gusty winds out of the NE.

The unofficial final weekend of Summer is quickly approaching & it looks very nice.

Wednesday: Clouds & much cooler. Some drizzle or sprinkles are possible.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine.

Friday: AM showers/storms & then some PM sunshine.

Labor Day weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the lower 80s on Saturday dropping into the lower 70s by Monday.

