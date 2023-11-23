Did you get your serving of snow yet?

Quiet Travel weather the next 2 days!

Seasonably cool temps expected with upper 20s to mid 30s.

We will see "some" snow on Sunday. Stay tuned.....

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be in the 1s & 10s during the morning/afternoon.

Saturday: Thickening clouds. Temps will be at/below normal.

Sunday: Some snow. Most computer forecast models have 1-2" for much of the area. Busy travel day & roads could be slick.

Next week: Much colder temps for Monday & Tuesday. Temps will be running 10-15 degrees below normal.