Did you get your serving of snow yet?

Quiet Travel weather the next 2 days!
Seasonably cool temps expected with upper 20s to mid 30s.
We will see "some" snow on Sunday. Stay tuned.....
Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be in the 1s & 10s during the morning/afternoon.
Saturday: Thickening clouds. Temps will be at/below normal.
Sunday: Some snow. Most computer forecast models have 1-2" for much of the area. Busy travel day & roads could be slick.
Next week: Much colder temps for Monday & Tuesday. Temps will be running 10-15 degrees below normal.