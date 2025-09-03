Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Did we just skip September?

A strong cold front pushed east across Wisconsin this morning, bringing showers and storms ahead of it. Behind the front, we had gusty winds, clouds, a few showers, and much cooler temperatures.
Skies will clear out overnight & with diminishing winds, temps will drop to around 40 degrees. NW of the Fox Valley, some patchy frost is possible in those normally colder locations.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for Langlade County.
After a mix of clouds & sun for much of the day, another cold front moving through Thursday night will bring more showers and storms to N.E.W., along with a reinforcing shot of cool air for Friday and Saturday.
Sunday looks nice a Lambeau with sunshine & temps in the 60s. GO PACK GO!!!!

