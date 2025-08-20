Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Did somebody say, "A taste of fall?"

Cameron's Forecast
A taste of fall on the way
Posted

Wednesday will feature sun & clouds and low/mid 70s. A few showers/sprinkles are possible.
Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.
A cold front on Friday may kick off a shower/storm after highs in the 80s.
It's looks mostly sunny & breezy for the final pre-season game against the Seahawks.
A taste of fall arrives on Sunday/Monday with highs only in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

