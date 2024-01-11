Did Cameron just say winter hurricane?

The first major winter storm of the season arrives Friday.
Snow will start Friday morning & continue into Saturday. Heavy snow & winds gusting over 55 mph will result in blizzard or near blizzard conditions.
The brunt of the storm will be Friday afternoon in early Saturday morning.
Most areas will see 8-14" of snow & power outages are possible.
Friday: Heavy snow & strong winds.
This Weekend: More snow is possible on Saturday. The first "really" COLD temps arrive on Sunday.
Highs early next week will only be in the single digits & teens.
Temps will drop below zero for the first time this winter & wind chills will drop way below zero!!!!!