Did Cameron just say winter hurricane?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 18:39:42-05

The first major winter storm of the season arrives Friday.
Snow will start Friday morning & continue into Saturday. Heavy snow & winds gusting over 55 mph will result in blizzard or near blizzard conditions.
The brunt of the storm will be Friday afternoon in early Saturday morning.
Most areas will see 8-14" of snow & power outages are possible.

Friday: Heavy snow & strong winds.

This Weekend: More snow is possible on Saturday. The first "really" COLD temps arrive on Sunday.

Highs early next week will only be in the single digits & teens.
Temps will drop below zero for the first time this winter & wind chills will drop way below zero!!!!!

