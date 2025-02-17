Deep snow to deep freeze

When we look back at the winter, this snowy & cold stretch may end up being the highlight of the season.
After locally heavy snow over the weekend, a widespread 6-8"+, frigid temps moved in for today.
Highs were running 20-25 degrees below normal.
A Cold Weather Advisory & Extreme Cold Weather Warning has been issued for the area.
Wind chills will drop down to around -30 degrees overnight!!
High pressure will give us lots of sunshine on Tuesday with highs only around 10 above. The normal high is in the upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sunny skies & FRIGID
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. A few flakes are possible after sunset.
Thursday: Sun & clouds
Friday: Sun & clouds.
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Much warmer.
After our snowiest start to February on record, significant snowfall is not in the forecast.