High pressure will control our weather on Friday. A weak system will produce a few rain or snow showers early Saturday.

SW winds will start to warm us back up on Saturday & Sunday. Without a significant/widespread snow cover, temps will be running 10-15 degrees above normal.

The December Thaw comes to an end next Tuesday with colder temps returning.

Friday: Sun, clouds & cold. A few flurries are possible across the far north.

This weekend: Warmer temps return with 40s likely.

Significant snow is not in the forecast the next 7-10 days.