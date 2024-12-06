High pressure will control our weather on Friday. A weak system will produce a few rain or snow showers early Saturday.
SW winds will start to warm us back up on Saturday & Sunday. Without a significant/widespread snow cover, temps will be running 10-15 degrees above normal.
The December Thaw comes to an end next Tuesday with colder temps returning.
Friday: Sun, clouds & cold. A few flurries are possible across the far north.
This weekend: Warmer temps return with 40s likely.
Significant snow is not in the forecast the next 7-10 days.