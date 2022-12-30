December Record Breaking Heat: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/30/22 AM

Record shattering heat has struck! December 29, 2022... goes down in history as the hottest, reaching 51°, breaking the old record of 50°. This temperature was reached at 11pm!

For today, highs have already been hit, at midnight we were at 50°! This however does not go down in history, because the record is 55°. Temperatures have and will continue to plummet throughout the rest of the day. Eventually reaching the 20s by the early evening and down to the teens overnight. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the west around 10 to 15 mph and sunshine may peek out this afternoon too.

Saturday starts off sunny, but then the cloudy skies build in quickly at night. There are some signs that a weak clipper will bring some light freezing rain and snow showers to the area late at night and could coat the ground with a dusting to an inch by New Year's morning.

Sunday the system departs, and skies keep clearing, to partly sunny and highs in the mid 30s for the Packers game!

Next week a strong storm system will push into the Midwest and at this moment, we are going to be on the warm side of the storm with highs approaching 50°, while Minnesota and NW Wisconsin are targeted to see the accumulating snowfall.