Mother Nature dished up cloudy skies and gusty northeast winds for Thanksgiving 2026. Overall, it was a fairly tame day, with temperatures above normal—in fact, the warmest Thanksgiving in four years.

The large storm system responsible for today’s gusty winds and clouds will move east by tomorrow. That means more sunshine and gradually weakening winds, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.

A weak warm front moves through Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing a chance of a few sprinkles. Afterward, expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, with highs around 50 degrees.

That warm front will be followed by a cold front Sunday morning. Behind it, we will see the low 40s Sunday afternoon, with a mix of clouds and sun.

On Monday, high temperatures will dip into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Tuesday marks the first day of December, and we will start to warm up again, with highs returning to the mid-40s. In fact, we could be looking at the low 50s as we head toward next weekend.

