Crisp with a shot of light snow: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/23/23 AM

Pockets of sunshine will peek through today, before being filled in with cloudier skies to end the day. Shots of spotty snow showers arrive this evening, with a trace to accumulate.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jan 23, 2023
Waking up to some cold this morning, with temperatures in the teens to low 20s. Winds are feisty though, out of the southwest, gusting up to 30mph. This is knocking our feel like temperatures down to the single digits and teens today. Spotty snow showers are possible after 5pm, with just a trace of accumulation expected.

30s return, temporarily with some sunshine on Tuesday and Thursday.

Cold blasts us by Friday, with highs over the weekend struggling to get to the teens and will feel more near 0°. We could find ourselves in an inch of fresh snowfall as this front arrives too.

