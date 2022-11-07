Crisp Sunshine & Feisty Winds Whip: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/7/22 AM

We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with wind chills knocking us back to feeling like the teens in the Northwoods and the low 20s in the Fox Valley.

High pressure will remain in control today, with temperatures only rising to the upper 40s, under mostly sunny skies. West winds will whip up to 25mph, before turning easterly overnight. Lows will flirt with the freezing mark, under partly cloudy skies.

A tad warmer on Tuesday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs only hitting the upper 40s to lower 50s. East winds at 20mph are possible.

A warm front slides in Wednesday, this will spark off a few showers or storms, especially north of Highway 29 early morning. Once the warm front moves north, highs will rise into the lower to mid 60s, with feisty winds out of the south up to 25mph.

Thursday will start off dry and mild with temperatures topping off in the mid 60s. But a strong cold front follows by Thursday evening, with showers and perhaps some isolated storms.

Temperatures fall into the lower 50s by the late morning Friday and then drop into the 30s by the end of the day.

A below average chilly weekend lies ahead, as highs on Saturday and Sunday struggle to tap the freezing mark.