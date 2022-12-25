Crisp Cold Christmas: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/24/22 AM

Santa is battling lake effect snow around the Great Lakes tonight, as he makes his way to Wisconsin, delivering packages in the polar vortex!

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect as frigid temperatures continue to grip us and lows fall to near 0. Winds continue to whip up to 40mph, making it feel near -20° below. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30min on exposed skin. Bundle up and stay warm!

Merry Christmas! We will have the coldest in 22 years... with highs near 9°. Winds will ease to 20mph and wind chills will gradually get warmer but still feel below zero all day long, under sunny skies.

Christmas night, clouds begin to roll in and winds stop, finally!

Monday starts bright, with highs in the teens and by weeks end, 40 degree temps and rain moves in... Stay tuned!