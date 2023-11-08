Could these records fall?

Showers & storms moved across the area today producing 1-3" of rain in some spots. Most areas recorded less than 0.25" of rain.

Sunshine returns behind a cold front on Thursday. Temps will be warmer & winds will be very gusty!!

Thursday: Mostly sunny & warmer with highs near 50 degrees. Westerly winds will gust to near 40 mph.

Friday: Highs in the mid 40s. Sun & clouds.

Weekend: Highs in the 40s to around 50 with a mix of sun & clouds.

A stray shower/sprinkle is possible.

Much warmer temps are expected to make a comeback next week. In fact, record highs could be within reach

with any sunny days & westerly winds.

