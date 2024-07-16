Watch Now
Coolest weather in nearly two weeks on the way

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jul 16, 2024

Today was not the 5th straight day with highs in the upper 80s.
The cold front that moved through last night brought cooler weather today & another front moving through this evening will cool us
down more significantly for Wednesday. Temps on Wednesday will actually be below normal.
Dew points are also taking a drastic drop. From 70s Monday to 40s by Wednesday.
High pressure will control our weather for most of the week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A shower/sprinkle is possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine. A slight chance of a shower/storm.
Temps will be close to normal.

