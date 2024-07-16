Coolest weather in nearly two weeks on the way

Today was not the 5th straight day with highs in the upper 80s.

The cold front that moved through last night brought cooler weather today & another front moving through this evening will cool us

down more significantly for Wednesday. Temps on Wednesday will actually be below normal.

Dew points are also taking a drastic drop. From 70s Monday to 40s by Wednesday.

High pressure will control our weather for most of the week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A shower/sprinkle is possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine. A slight chance of a shower/storm.

Temps will be close to normal.

