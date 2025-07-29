Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler, comfortable & smoky

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

Although much of the area had back-to-back-to-back upper 80s or lower 90s.
It was the fourth day in a row with dew points in the sticky 70s.
A cold front will move across the area overnight. On & off showers & storms are possible tonight.
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Wednesday as smoke move back in from Canada.
Wednesday will see a significant drop on the thermometer & we'll have showers.
Much cooler & comfortable air will move into Wisconsin as we wrap up July & move into August.
Lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the 70s & dew points in the 40s/50s.
Perhaps the nicest stretch of weather all summer long.

