Cool, Rainy, and Breezy Afternoon Ahead

A cool, fall-like afternoon is ahead as we start off the weekend, with high temperatures only reaching the low 60s. Scattered showers that lingered throughout the morning will stick around this afternoon, becoming a bit more widespread in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Some of the showers later this afternoon and evening may bring additional downpours, along with the possibility of an isolated rumble of thunder. It will also be breezy, with winds gusting between 15 and 25 miles per hour at times.

We begin to dry out overnight as the system that brought us the rain moves off to our south and east. We will remain cloudy, however, with temperatures falling into the low 50s.

Sunday will be dry and a bit warmer, as clouds make way for some peeks of sunshine, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid 60s during the afternoon. However, it will be windy once again, with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times. An isolated gust or two around 30 miles per hour will also be possible.

The fall-like weather will continue through the next seven days as we usher in the official start of fall on Tuesday. Temperatures through next Friday are expected to remain in the 60s.

