Cool and breezy for a couple days

What a difference a day makes! Temps are 20-25° colder than yesterday morning and will only rise into the low 60s this afternoon. Morning sun will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon with rain likely tonight. Showers exit early Friday morning, but additional pop ups are possible in the afternoon. It'll be windy on Friday with wind gusts around 30-35 mph. Highs struggle to reach 60 degrees Friday and will only slowly warm into the mid 60s by the end of the weekend.

