Comfortable sunday before warmer weather returns

For the rest of the holiday weekend, expect pleasant conditions to continue. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible early Sunday morning, but not everyone will see rain. Any showers that do develop will move out of the area before noon.

On Sunday, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Combined with lower dew points, conditions will feel much more comfortable outdoors. Skies will gradually clear through the afternoon and remain mostly clear into the overnight hours. Sunday night will be calm, with light winds, clear skies, and temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Heading into the workweek, warmer temperatures return, along with our next chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Even so, dew points will remain low, helping keep heat index values lower than they were last week.

