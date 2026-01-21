Coldest temps in years on the way!!

An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for all of the NBC 26 viewing area.
The warning is up for Friday.
Potentially, the coldest air mass in 7 years is on the way!
A couple of cold fronts will produce some patchy light snow or flurries across the area overnight & Thursday.
Colder weather returns on Thursday, followed by bitterly cold temps on Friday,
Wind chills will be in the -30s & -40s!!
Highs will be running 30 to 40 degrees below normal!!
Posted
An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for all of the NBC 26 viewing area.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.