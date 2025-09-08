We are now off to our coldest start to September on record!! Records go back to 1886!

Temperatures are running about 10 degrees below normal.

Monday started with the coldest temperature this early in the month since 1988. The low was 38 degrees.

A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday night.

Ahead of it, gusty SW winds will push temps into the mid/upper 70s,

The front will move through with a few showers & storms.

Temps will stay in the 70s for the rest of the week; in fact, a few lower 80s are possible by the weekend.

