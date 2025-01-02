Coldest of the year!!

High temperatures were in the 20s today, exactly where we should be this time of year.

A few snow showers or flurries are possible overnight. Gusty winds will drop wind chills below zero by Friday morning.

January is the coldest & snowiest month of the year!! It will live up to half its billing the next 2 weeks.

Lots of cold but hardly any snow.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Gusty NW winds .

This weekend: Sunshine on Saturday & Sunday. Kickoff temps will be in the mid/upper teens.

A more impressive shot of arctic air moves in for next week. How cold we get is highly

dependent on how much snow there is on the ground. Right now, it's not looking like much