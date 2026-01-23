Colder than Alaska today

An Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect for the entire NBC 26 viewing area.
The coldest air mass in 7 years is here & the bitterly cold temps will continue into Saturday.
Temperatures were 30 to 40 degrees below normal today.
On Saturday, highs will struggle to reach 0 degrees; most won't make it.
Wind chills will be in the -20s and -30s!
On Sunday, the warm-up continues... temps will climb all the way to 5 degrees above zero.
No BIG snow in the forecast, just lots of cold.
