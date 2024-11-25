Cold weather finally arrives!!

A cold front moved across the area today & it signals a significant change with our weather!

After experiencing at/above normal high temps for the better part of 3 months...highs are forecast to below normal the next 10 days!

In fact, tomorrow will have the latest "first day" with highs in the 30s in 25 years!!

The colder temps will move into Wisconsin with lots of sunshine & gusty winds.

Wind chills tomorrow morning will be in the 1s & 10s. Brrrr!!!

Except for maybe a snow shower or flurry (& gusty winds), no major travel issues are forecast across the Upper Midwest Wednesday & Thursday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & windy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. A late day flurry or snow shower is possible.

Thanksgiving: Plenty of clouds.

Friday: Sun, clouds & cold!

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Below normal temps continue!